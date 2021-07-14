Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Ahmadi
Flexi

Flexon - Dark & Light

Daniel Ahmadi
Flexi
Daniel Ahmadi for Flexi
Hire Us
  • Save
Flexon - Dark & Light vector icondesign iconpacks iconsets iconpack iconset illustration appdesign userinterface concept uidesign design minimal ui
Flexon - Dark & Light vector icondesign iconpacks iconsets iconpack iconset illustration appdesign userinterface concept uidesign design minimal ui
Download color palette
  1. Flexon.mp4
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 62.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 73.png

Flexon will be released soon 🔥
This is part of the “Flexon” icon set that will be released soon.

Hope you like! ❤👀

---------------

Follow Flexi Design :
IG | TW | BE

Shop at UI8:
UI8

Contact us:
Email

Flexi
Flexi
Design for a better experience
Hire Us

More by Flexi

View profile
    • Like