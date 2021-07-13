Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tabletop Design : The Potbelly

I especially studied and practiced Madhubani art (hand illustrated, of course!) for days to get this right. These are how the table tops of their 3rd outlet in Bihar Museum, Patna look like.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
