Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
J-C Castagne

Modern/Neumorphism website design UI

J-C Castagne
J-C Castagne
  • Save
Modern/Neumorphism website design UI modern ui illustration logo branding ui design neumorphic neumorphism website ui website design web ui web design modern
Download color palette

Personal exploration into neumorphism; I still didn't want to give the 3D UI elements too much of shadows, while keeping the home page clean, modern and not too noisy.

J-C Castagne
J-C Castagne

More by J-C Castagne

View profile
    • Like