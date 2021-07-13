Zahid Hossain

Clothing Logo

Zahid Hossain
Zahid Hossain
  • Save
Clothing Logo poster social social media bangla bangladeshi kapor ui motion graphics graphic design clothing cloth branding illustration character cartoon design logo design quarantine logo hunterlancelot
Download color palette

Hi there,
I am super excited to share with you my new work.
This is for a NFT game competition called "The Worldwide Tournament". Let me know your thought's on this.

I am available for Projects. Link-https://www.fiverr.com/share/LD87rL
Follow me to see my future works :)

How do you like it? Eager to hear your feedback :)

Cheers!

Press "L" to appreciate it.

Zahid Hossain
Zahid Hossain

More by Zahid Hossain

View profile
    • Like