Clothing Logo

Hi there,
I am super excited to share with you my new work.
This is for a NFT game competition called "The Worldwide Tournament". Let me know your thought's on this.
I am available for Projects.
Follow me to see my future works :)
How do you like it? Eager to hear your feedback :)
Cheers!
