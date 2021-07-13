Prachi Sahu

Restaurant menu design : The Potbelly

Restaurant menu design : The Potbelly menu design watercolours typography illustration branding graphic design design
Well, this was a rather long process. But I made sure I enjoyed it thoroughly. Amalgamation of watercolour illustrations and subtle typography gave birth to a classic, timeless menu (yes they haven't changed it since 2014!). Just like their food!

