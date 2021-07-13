Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vigorous. Vlad

Money transfer landing (Figma)

Vigorous. Vlad
Vigorous. Vlad
Money transfer landing (Figma)
Hello fellow Dribbblers!

This is my landing page for an imaginative money transferring service I did with Figma. One of my first attempts in UI, so your constructive criticism is warmly welcomed in comments. Hope you'd enjoy it!

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Vigorous. Vlad
Vigorous. Vlad

