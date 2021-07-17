Carlos Sosa

Delete From Search

Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Hire Me
  • Save
Delete From Search uidesign visualdesign vector logo illustration ux app ui branding web design iconography
Delete From Search uidesign visualdesign vector logo illustration ux app ui branding web design iconography
Download color palette
  1. Runner | UI Showcase.jpg
  2. Runner | UI Showcase2.jpg

Delete from search modal, deleting items after a search is performed.

Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Sosa

View profile
    • Like