Interactive Wedding Website "Find A Room"

The purpose of this was to design a way for the user to find the best place for them to stay near the wedding. Above there is cards of all the places with wedding reservation spots avaliable. The cot per room is also given so the user knows how much to spend. Below there is Google Map pins at each location. The user is able to zoom in and out to see where each hotel is located and can see where it in in relation to the wedding venue. Each map location has its own card with a link to the hotels reservation system.