Alisa Prem

Demon Slayer Patterns - Figma Community File

Alisa Prem
Alisa Prem
  • Save
Demon Slayer Patterns - Figma Community File patterndesign manga demonslayer anime patterns figma design
Download color palette

Hey, #Dribbblefam, sometime back I made some Demon Slayer patterns in Figma, some folks asked me to share it. So here it is...I will love to see you recreate, remix or use it!! ❤

Figma Community File Link: https://www.figma.com/community/file/996130415978183106/Demon-Slayer-Patterns

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Alisa Prem
Alisa Prem

More by Alisa Prem

View profile
    • Like