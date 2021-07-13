Prachi Sahu

Social media design : Incheetape

social media design photo shoot styling branding
Sitting with the designers to understand the idea behind their beautiful collection was as interesting as assisting them in the aesthetics of the photo shoot. That helped me create mood boards for the social media.

