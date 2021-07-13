🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Postlight’s wildly popular web-parsing API, Mercury, was serving millions of requests a day—popularity we were paying for in our AWS bill to the tune of more than $10,000 per month. After rewriting the core library and rethinking our infrastructure, Postlight reduced the cost of serving over 39 million requests per month to just a few hundred dollars.
https://mercury.postlight.com/web-parser/
