Abby Gartner
Dreamten

Toolbar Variations

Abby Gartner
Dreamten
Abby Gartner for Dreamten
Hire Us
  • Save
Toolbar Variations query design system activity feed web app column editing editor data editing flags filters comments ui ux toolbar sidebar menu
Toolbar Variations query design system activity feed web app column editing editor data editing flags filters comments ui ux toolbar sidebar menu
Download color palette
  1. Toolbar.png
  2. Toolbar Variations.png

Here's a toolbar designed for a data warehouse and management tool 🤓. It's packed with functionality that enables the user to analyze & adjust datasets.

Created at Dreamten
Dribbble | Twitter | Clutch

Dreamten
Dreamten
Crafting amazing digital products
Hire Us

More by Dreamten

View profile
    • Like