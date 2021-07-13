Kalpana Tripathy

Youtube Banner for Odia Channel Ame Odia Bhari Badhiya

Kalpana Tripathy
Kalpana Tripathy
  • Save
Youtube Banner for Odia Channel Ame Odia Bhari Badhiya branding ui design
Download color palette

This was the Youtube Cover Image that I had designed for Odia Channel, Ame Odia Bhari Badhiya. The same cover concept illustrates the culture and tradition of people of odisha. This concept was further rendered into multiple banners and social media assets.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Kalpana Tripathy
Kalpana Tripathy

More by Kalpana Tripathy

View profile
    • Like