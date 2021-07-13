Rebecca

Pine forest

Rebecca
Rebecca
  • Save
Pine forest logo summer sun south france pines tree trees shapes flat lines kawai rebecca ux ui surf procreate illustration graphic design minimal
Pine forest logo summer sun south france pines tree trees shapes flat lines kawai rebecca ux ui surf procreate illustration graphic design minimal
Pine forest logo summer sun south france pines tree trees shapes flat lines kawai rebecca ux ui surf procreate illustration graphic design minimal
Pine forest logo summer sun south france pines tree trees shapes flat lines kawai rebecca ux ui surf procreate illustration graphic design minimal
Download color palette
  1. theme 3 - frame.png
  2. theme 3 - art.png
  3. theme 3 - shirt.png
  4. themes 1 2 3 shirts.png

Pine trees don't produce pineapples

This illustration is part of a beach series. Each illustration is part of a tryptic with the same color palette.

Type L to show some love!!
Leave a comment and tell me if you would be interested in getting a poster or T-shirt!

Ciao.
R.

Rebecca
Rebecca
I'm Rebecca Dos Santos. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

More by Rebecca

View profile
    • Like