Prit Cee

Big Sur Folders [Free Download]

Prit Cee
Prit Cee
Hire Me
  • Save
Big Sur Folders [Free Download] square icons folder icons dock monterey big sur macos
Download color palette

I tend to have a ton of folders on my dock. I thought I would change things up and redo the folders to fit in better!

Big Sur Folders.zip
5 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Prit Cee
Prit Cee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Prit Cee

View profile
    • Like