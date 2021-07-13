Interactive tablet recipe app

Hi there 👋🏼

This is a concept design for people who like to use iPad in the kitchen to do their day-to-day 'cooking operations'😆.' 😆.

Especially for people who love French pastries 🇫🇷🥧🥐

I know making pastries sometimes can be tricky. Especially when there are many ingredients and steps that need to be followed from the recipe that you found online.

With this app, you can see the steps ahead and follow along with the 'scroll to interactive feature' to help you bake the pie that everyone likes!

Hope you enjoy it!

Have a nice day!

