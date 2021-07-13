Interactive tablet recipe app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there 👋🏼
This is a concept design for people who like to use iPad in the kitchen to do their day-to-day 'cooking operations'😆.' 😆.
Especially for people who love French pastries 🇫🇷🥧🥐
I know making pastries sometimes can be tricky. Especially when there are many ingredients and steps that need to be followed from the recipe that you found online.
With this app, you can see the steps ahead and follow along with the 'scroll to interactive feature' to help you bake the pie that everyone likes!
Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!
R