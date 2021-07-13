DerKahve Coffee Package

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This project was created as part of the media design lessons at the school of the media in Austria: DieGraphische. The task was to design a logo for a fictitious company and to create the necessary business stationery. For this one might create the corporate design either for oneself or for fictitious persons and thus I designed for a fictitious coffee bar in Vienna / Austria with the name: DerKahve. The word KAHVE comes from Turkish and means quite simply translated: coffee. More on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115377345/DerKahve-Corporate-Design