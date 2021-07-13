Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dreamcatcher comic book episode "Mirrors"

Dreamcatcher comic book episode "Mirrors" window girl landscape mirrors grain texture mountian book comic dreams procreate comicbook illustration art illustration
I was so happy to participate in my friend's comic book "Dreamcatcher" by doing a cover for an episode of the comic book.

Take a look at the full project here: https://lnkd.in/epUveie

The Dreamcatcher Comic: https://lnkd.in/ekPwgkt

See more on my Instagram: https://lnkd.in/exzjc2F

