DieGraphische Monogram Badge Logo Designs

After finishing my apprenticeship as a “media expert specialising in advertising industry and market communications” (16.10.2015) and a few years of work later, Iʼm now back in school; namely in the school of media: Die Graphische (since 07.09.2020) and catching up on my final exam and diploma exam. The task I gave myself was to create a logo, that looks in the style like an American vintage high school sport logo for students. This is just a concept and is not in use, neither it is sold.