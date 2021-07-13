DieGraphische Monogram Badge Logo (Final)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
After finishing my apprenticeship as a media expert specialising in advertising industry and market communications (16.10.2015) and a few years of work later, Iʼm now back in school; namely in the school of media: Die Graphische (since 07.09.2020) and catching up on my final exam and diploma exam. The task I gave myself was to create a logo, that looks in the style like an American vintage high school sport logo for students. This is just a concept and is not in use, neither it is sold.