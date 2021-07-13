Trevor & Chamberlain ID Card

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
George Trevor was a famous architect in the Resident Evil universe. Many years later, the company with the name: Trevor & Chamberlain was founded. In 2017, the Bakersʼ house (RE7B) was renovated in the styles of George Trevor. Here I gave myself the task to create a logo and the common types of printing media, as well as work clothes and the design for the vehicle. The final logo is a combination mark. The icon contains the three initials (George / Trevor / Chamberlain) and should represent an architectural plan. More on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/106647743/Trevor-Chamberlain-Corporate-Design