Office equipment seller logo

The company is a major supplier of computers and other office equipment, the winner of numerous tenders. The goal of creating a logo is to strengthen the image and recognition. It is also planned to stick the logo on the post.technique.
The idea of the logo is in the stylish spelling of the name, so that it turns out in a blue frame or focus of attention. Also, blue arrows symbolize expansion and growth.