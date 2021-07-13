Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Postlight

Mailchimp

Postlight
Postlight
Hire Us
  • Save
Mailchimp engineering development content strategy design ux user experience information architecture product strategy product
Download color palette

Postlight reimagined Mailchimp’s developer portal with interactive content and updated tools for programmers, who were previously using disparate products, to a single, unified touchpoint. Postlight delivered content strategy, design, and engineering — bringing a host of new tools, step-by-step guides, and documentation for developers working in the Mailchimp ecosystem.

https://postlight.com/work/mailchimp

Postlight
Postlight
Digital Strategy, Design, and Engineering
Hire Us

More by Postlight

View profile
    • Like