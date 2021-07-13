Udemy Landing Page Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers,
I've been using Udemy on daily basis for the last couple of years. It's probably one of the best online learning platforms on the market.
I redesigned their landing page for fun and tried to show my vision of it. The crucial changes I made are ''above the fold'' part and ''course cards''. I think there's a lot of room for improvement on Udemy's website.