Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jesse Cooke

Fashion brand email template

Jesse Cooke
Jesse Cooke
  • Save
Fashion brand email template retail feminine fashion retail fashion design system module wireframe responsive email ui html email email email template template
Download color palette

Email template concept showing the wireframe and final design.

Jesse Cooke
Jesse Cooke

More by Jesse Cooke

View profile
    • Like