Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stephen Ballou

Meeting Room App

Stephen Ballou
Stephen Ballou
  • Save
Meeting Room App
Download color palette

This is an app designed to schedule and organize a business's conference rooms. The goal was to keep the app as simple as possible and allowing the user to quickly and at a glance see what rooms are available and what amenities are available in each room.

Below is a link to an interactive mock up with limited functionality.

https://xd.adobe.com/view/f23f1191-59f5-4098-8a0d-17dd9cf2ac37-a76c/

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Stephen Ballou
Stephen Ballou

More by Stephen Ballou

View profile
    • Like