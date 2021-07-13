Hiroki Ochiai

Calculator - Daily UI 004

Calculator - Daily UI 004
Calculator - #DailyUI 004

Recolor and redraw of macOS system's default calculator. Sometimes we don't need to "reinvent the wheel".

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
