Postlight

Goldman Sachs

Postlight
Postlight
Hire Us
  • Save
Goldman Sachs design engineering content strategy cms platform architecture
Download color palette

The marketing team at Goldman Sachs’ Marquee wanted to clarify their pitch for their broad suite of offerings. Postlight’s design and content strategy brought clarity to their vision, and our engineering made it real.

https://postlight.com/work/goldman-sachs

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Postlight
Postlight
Digital Strategy, Design, and Engineering
Hire Us

More by Postlight

View profile
    • Like