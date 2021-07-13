Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maark

Bio4C Orchestrator Dashboard

Bio4C Orchestrator Dashboard ui lab biotech design figma web app web application science digital dashboard dashboard ui
  1. 2- EMD Orchestration dashboard dribbble.png
  2. 3 - EMD Orchestration dashboard dribbble.png
  3. 4 - EMD Orchestration dashboard dribbble.png

The Merck Bio4C Orchestrator is a dashboard that provides visualization and monitoring of all connected equipment within a lab context.

Screen 1: Dashboard of all connected equipment with status and alarms
Screen 2: Dashboard list view
Screen 3: Recipe management displays a list of recipe files which are essentially sets of instructions to run processes on each machine.

