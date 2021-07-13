File Upload | DailyUI 031

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey! How's your day going? Today I made a File upload screen, but a failed one. So this is the screen that would appear if the file you uploaded didn't make it through.
At the top there are two buttons. A 'back' and a 'upload files'. And well the illustration and the message that file couldn't be uploaded. What do you think about it? What would you change? I'd like to know. #DailyUI