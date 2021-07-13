Digital store for furniture brand

Hi guys! We are glad to share our new project.

We worked closely with the Stworki brand to connect the online shop experience to the service of the brand and the stories of its community. Our task was to develop a site with a slick, contemporary feel that shows the collections of furniture in Scandinavian style. We had to demonstrate the benefits of modern ecological production and attract new young audiences.

Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

Connect with us: hello@gorazdo.studio

Our Website | Instagram | Behance | Rarible