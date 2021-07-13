Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Digital store for furniture brand

Digital store for furniture brand product page product card bathroom furniture nature ecommerce interface ux ui
Hi guys! We are glad to share our new project.

We worked closely with the Stworki brand to connect the online shop experience to the service of the brand and the stories of its community. Our task was to develop a site with a slick, contemporary feel that shows the collections of furniture in Scandinavian style. We had to demonstrate the benefits of modern ecological production and attract new young audiences.

Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
