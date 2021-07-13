rakesh patel

Assignment - Insurance Layout

rakesh patel
rakesh patel
  • Save
Assignment - Insurance Layout dailyui rakatheuidesigner ui design xd design branding ui
Download color palette

Term Insurance & Endowment calculation concept for an Insurance Company.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
rakesh patel
rakesh patel

More by rakesh patel

View profile
    • Like