Creamies Ice Cream Logo

Creamies Ice Cream Logo icon typography vector branding logo illustration design
I was inspired at my grandparent's house to make a homemade ice cream brand. For the logo, I wanted to embody the idea of "We all scream for ice cream" which led to "Creamies" with my screaming C icon. It worked better than a screaming "S" shape for "Screamies" to me.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
