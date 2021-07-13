Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Surf boards

Surf boards come in handy even out of the water, to rest on them after a surf session. I love the colourful ones.

This illustration is part of a beach series. Each illustration is part of a tryptic with the same color palette.

Type L to show some love <3
Leave a comment and tell me if you would be interested in getting a poster or T-shirt!

Ciao.
R.

I'm Rebecca Dos Santos. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

