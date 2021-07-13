Findgo Event Booking Landing Page Figma Template

Findgo is a creative and user-friendly website template based on Figma. It gives you everything to build a powerful website. This is one of the best web templates for Event booking, Event Planning, Event Management, and many more categories.

It contains a free Figma file with well-organized, structured, and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Key Features of this Template

✔️Well-Formatted Content That Is Easy to Scan

✔️ Attractive Color scheme

✔️Unique and Modern Visual Design

✔️Refreshing and Creative Design

✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize

✔️ Fully Supportive

✔️Pixel Perfect

