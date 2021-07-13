Shinji Mikami Portfolio

Shinji Mikami is the creator of the Resident Evil, Dino Crisis and The Evil Within franchise; he defined also the genre Survival Horror back in the year 1996 and revolutionized it again with Resident Evil 4 (2004) and then again with The Evil Within (2014). Here I gave myself the task to design a logo, a portfolio with his published works so far and the common types of printing media, as well as meet & greet posters and the merchandise. The final logo is a combination mark. The icon should represent his surname in Japanese 三上 by 90 degrees counterclockwise. The Japanese characters were drawn with simple bars and turned slightly to the right by 350 degrees. The slight rotation was done so that the bars create a slight tension. More on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/100428119/Shinji-Mikami-Corporate-Design