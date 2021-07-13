FELLYSSA - LOVELY SCRIPT FONT

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Fellyssa is a lovely modern calligraphy script handwritten font. The different letters make this font has its own charm. Fall in love with its incredibly versatile style and use it to create spectacular designs.
Get Premium License Here :
Download | Download
FEATURE :
- TTF/OTF
- Ligature
- Uppercase and lowercase
- Numbering and Punctuation
- Works on PC or Mac
- Simple Installation
- Supports Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works in Microsoft Word
Hope you like it.
Thank you.