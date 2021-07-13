Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Big waves

Big waves rocky lines shapes round sunset sun flat surf waves beach ux logo vector ui minimal procreate illustration
  theme 5 - art-1.png
  theme 5 - art.png
  theme 5 - frame.png

South of France has the nicest waves in Europe, but be careful with the strong currents.

This illustration is part of a beach series. Each illustration is part of a tryptic with the same color palette.

Type L to show some love <3
Leave a comment and tell me if you would be interested in getting a poster or T-shirt!

Ciao.
R.

