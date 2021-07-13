Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David Djukic

Sumer Beer Can Mock-up

David Djukic
David Djukic
Sumer Beer Can Mock-up design 3d graphic design drink bottle can beer character vector illustration artwork showcase psd mockup branding
Sumer Beer Can Mock-up design 3d graphic design drink bottle can beer character vector illustration artwork showcase psd mockup branding
Sumer Beer Can Mock-up design 3d graphic design drink bottle can beer character vector illustration artwork showcase psd mockup branding
What if we could produce beer in full retro manner?
I made an effort in that way, with playful and educative approach.

Ancient Sumer, along with Egypt, had first written mentions of producing beer along with recipe description.

In epic poem "Hymn to Ninkasi", was described process of producing "divine" beverage in the honour of goddess Ninkasi.

Reference to historical data:
https://www.worldhistory.org/article/222/the-hymn-to-ninkasi-goddess-of-beer/

Mock-ups source:
https://www.freepik.com/pmvchamara

David Djukic
David Djukic
Design enthusiast, focused on illustration and digital
