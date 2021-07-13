Sumer Beer Can Mock-up

What if we could produce beer in full retro manner?

I made an effort in that way, with playful and educative approach.

Ancient Sumer, along with Egypt, had first written mentions of producing beer along with recipe description.

In epic poem "Hymn to Ninkasi", was described process of producing "divine" beverage in the honour of goddess Ninkasi.

Reference to historical data:

https://www.worldhistory.org/article/222/the-hymn-to-ninkasi-goddess-of-beer/

Mock-ups source:

https://www.freepik.com/pmvchamara