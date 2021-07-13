Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tanay Arya

Invoice Generator for Milk Sellers

Tanay Arya
Tanay Arya
  • Save
Invoice Generator for Milk Sellers invoice generator bill generator ui milk quantity
Download color palette

In India many Milk sellers typically use notebook for stats this is concept app for generating bills and adding quantity of milk at door step delivered this will reduce calculation at month end.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Tanay Arya
Tanay Arya

More by Tanay Arya

View profile
    • Like