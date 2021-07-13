Gift Card Design | Loyalty Card Design

This is a Loyalty, Discount, Gift Card Design for My Client in EGYPT

Mainly This Cards Will be Use for His Customers of the Shop

It's a Layer Organized Design. So My Client Can Easily Customize It Like a Template.

If You Like It or Need, Hire Me For Your Design Work.

Email: subrotosharmabd@gmail.com

Hire Me: www.fiverr.com/subrotoedition

Behance: www.behance.com/subrotoedition

Facebook: www.facebook.com/iamsubroto96

Instagram: www.instagram.com/subrotoedition

Twitter: www.twitter.com/subrotoedition

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/subrotoedition

Thank You.