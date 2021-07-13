Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retail Performance App

Retail Performance App animation prototype data analytics graphs charts data visualization retail technology iphone mobile app ios product design user experience ux user interface ui
Retail Performance App animation prototype data analytics graphs charts data visualization retail technology iphone mobile app ios product design user experience ux user interface ui
Smartphone app design concept for retail managers to view and compare the performance of their sales associates and see how their teams compare to other stores. The app also helps managers see how their associates are tracking to meet their goals.

