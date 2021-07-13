Erdogan Gölge

Raccoon City Coat Of Arms

Raccoon City is a fictional city in the Resident Evil universe. The coat of arms is a combination of a raccoon (like the name of the city) and a clock. This is not supposed to represent just any clock, but the Saint Michael Clock Tower. This is the largest landmark in the city, built in 1908 and initially served as an elementary school.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
