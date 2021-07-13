Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MTA

MTA engineering user experience ux product strategy strategy product platform architecture platform design
Postlight built a modern, flexible messaging platform to power tens of thousands of special-purpose screens in MTA stations across New York City and the surrounding metro area, showing relevant content specific to each train line and, all controlled by a powerful interface— perfectly customized to the needs of the MTA’s digital communications teams.

https://postlight.com/work/mta

