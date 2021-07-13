Wing Tsun Logo Designs

This is a personal project with special passion, which I have been working on for several years now and which I keep perfecting. I gave myself the task of making a complete corporate identity for a fictional sports club with the focus on martial arts. In the course of this, numerous logo designs, print types and much more were created. The letters W and T in the final logo were trimmed at the corners in order to achieve maximum functionality, easy to combine and save space. More on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/82071627/Wing-Tsun-Corporate-Design