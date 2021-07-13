Josh DeWare

Azeda

Azeda leaf lemon lemonade retro branding logo typography weekly warm-up
Sebastião Rodrigues-inspired lemonade stand.
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Highland Park, LA designer in-house with the Sierra Club.
