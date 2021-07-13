Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Postlight

Vice

Postlight
Postlight
Hire Us
  • Save
Vice product strategy engineering platform architecture web design cms
Download color palette

For a global brand that brings order to chaos, we were tasked to do the same with its content management. Our aim was to stand up a content management platform that could power everything. The VICE Unified CMS powers all digital content for the global brand today.

https://postlight.com/work/vice-media

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Postlight
Postlight
Digital Strategy, Design, and Engineering
Hire Us

More by Postlight

View profile
    • Like