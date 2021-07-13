Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Seed Collective

The Seed Collective vector icon design identity logo design brand identity logodesign wellness branding graphic design logo
The Seed Collective is a life coaching service based in winnipeg, Canada.
It focuses on women developing women, life goal, empowerment and growth.

The result of the logo was great, was able to come up a monogram that depicts Growth.

Toskedesign@gmail.com

