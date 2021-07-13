🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The Seed Collective is a life coaching service based in winnipeg, Canada.
It focuses on women developing women, life goal, empowerment and growth.
The result of the logo was great, was able to come up a monogram that depicts Growth.
Lets make a mark together
Toskedesign@gmail.com