Beach bar

Beach bar vector tshirt surf france art flat circle shapes bar graphic design ux ui sunset beach logo procreate illustration
  1. theme 6 - art.png
  2. theme 6 - frame.png
  3. theme 6 - shirt.png
  4. themes 4 5 6 shirts.png

Inspired by the beautiful summer sunset over the beach bar in south of France.

This illustration is part of a beach series. Each illustration is part of a tryptic with the same color palette.

Type L to show some love <3
Leave a comment and tell me if you would be interested in getting a poster or T-shirt!

Ciao.
R.

I'm Rebecca Dos Santos. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

