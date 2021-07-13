Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amanda Wright

Day 5 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

design challenge 30 day flat design challenge 30 day challenge flat design product design ux design illustration design figma
Day 5!

Iroh Design: https://lnkd.in/ghuRzpk

Instead of following the tutorial video, I used an image of the illustration as a guide to create this Floating Island Landscape.

